    MARFORK Marines conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 4 of 10]

    MARFORK Marines conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony Morris, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planner, with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, applies a tourniquet on a simulated casualty during tactical combat casualty care training at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 19th, 2024. MARFORK Marines participated in TCCC training in order to enhance the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in absence of a corpsman and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 02:51
    VIRIN: 240419-M-HA226-1001
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK Marines conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Corpsman
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    MARFORK

