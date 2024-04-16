U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Fabian, back, comptroller chief, with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, carries Sgt. Jason Santiagobirriel, a logistics embark specialist, to a safe location during tactical combat casualty care training at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 19th, 2024. MARFORK Marines participated in TCCC training in order to enhance the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in absence of a corpsman and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 02:51 Photo ID: 8353440 VIRIN: 240419-M-HA226-1005 Resolution: 2937x4405 Size: 5.67 MB Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORK Marines conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.