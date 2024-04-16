Camp Kinser Marines clean up Aja River | Earth Day 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jessi Stegall, a combat graphics specialist with Communication Strategy and Operations, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, collects trash during an annual community cleanup event at Aja River, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. In celebration of Earth Day, Marines and residents from the Uchima District removed trash from the Aja River and hung carp streamers in preparation for Children’s Day. Stegall is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

