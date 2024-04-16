Camp Kinser Marines clean up Aja River | Earth Day 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Mendez, far right, a finance technician with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks with residents from the Uchima District during an annual community cleanup event at Aja River, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. In celebration of Earth Day, Marines and residents from the Uchima District removed trash from the Aja River and hung carp streamers in preparation for Children’s Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

