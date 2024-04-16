Camp Kinser Marines clean up Aja River | Earth Day 2024

Residents from the Uchima District organize carp streamers during an annual community cleanup event at Aja River, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2024. In celebration of Earth Day, U.S. Marines and residents from the Uchima District removed trash from the Aja River and hung carp streamers in preparation for Children’s Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

