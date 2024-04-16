A military vehicle is driven out of Military Sealift Command chartered ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) during an offload for exercise Balikatan 2024 at the New Container Terminal, Subic Bay, Philippines, April 15. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral capabilities, interoperability, trust, and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 20:30 Photo ID: 8353253 VIRIN: 240415-N-IX266-1008 Resolution: 5575x3717 Size: 5.29 MB Location: SUBIC BAY, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.