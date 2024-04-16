MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024

Reservists with Military Sealift Command prepare for the arrival of MSC chartered ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) at the New Container Terminal, Subic Bay, Philippines, before an offload of equipment in support of exercise Balikatan 2024, April 15. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral capabilities, interoperability, trust, and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8353249
|VIRIN:
|240415-N-IX266-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
