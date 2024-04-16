Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024 [Image 4 of 9]

    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Chief Hospital Corpsman Salvador A. Vergara III, and Information System Technician 2nd Class Charieann G. Cabahit, both Reservists with Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Port Unit Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, prepare for the arrival of MSC chartered ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) at the New Container Terminal, Subic Bay, Philippines, before an offload of equipment in support of exercise Balikatan 2024, April 15. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral capabilities, interoperability, trust, and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 20:31
    Photo ID: 8353248
    VIRIN: 240415-N-IX266-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024
    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    C7F
    MSCFE
    CTF73
    MSC Far East
    BK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT