MV Cape Horn Delivers Gear Destined for Balikatan 2024

Chief Hospital Corpsman Salvador A. Vergara III, and Information System Technician 2nd Class Charieann G. Cabahit, both Reservists with Military Sealift Command Expeditionary Port Unit Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, prepare for the arrival of MSC chartered ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) at the New Container Terminal, Subic Bay, Philippines, before an offload of equipment in support of exercise Balikatan 24, April 15. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral capabilities, interoperability, trust, and cooperation. (U.S Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

