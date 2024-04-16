U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia is honored at her retirement ceremony at the Cultural Resource Center on March Air Reserve Base in California, February 25, 2024. The military ceremony celebrates Aspeytia's 25 years of distinguished service with the Air Force. highlighting her career achievements and dedication to duty.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 18:13 Photo ID: 8353203 VIRIN: 240225-F-SK383-4002 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 51.4 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.