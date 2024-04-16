Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA [Image 27 of 41]

    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Oz Suguitan 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia is honored at her retirement ceremony at the Cultural Resource Center on March Air Reserve Base in California, February 25, 2024. The military ceremony celebrates Aspeytia's 25 years of distinguished service with the Air Force. highlighting her career achievements and dedication to duty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8353190
    VIRIN: 240225-F-SK383-4455
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 19.93 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA
    Senior Master Sergeant Michelle K. Aspeytia Honored at hwe Retirement Ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, CA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    March Air Reserve Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT