Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    The United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community celebrated Earth Day on April 17 with a fair featuring games, informational tables, and activities. Other events included an Earth Day morning chat, a garrison-wide trash pickup, and a nature documentary screening. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8353074
    VIRIN: 940417-A-LO645-1570
    Resolution: 3376x4574
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts
    Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts
    Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts
    Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Service
    Environmental Stewardship
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Sustainable Operations
    EarthDay2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT