Fort Hamilton Observes Earth Day with Fair, Cleanup Efforts

The United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community celebrated Earth Day on April 17 with a fair featuring games, informational tables, and activities. Other events included an Earth Day morning chat, a garrison-wide trash pickup, and a nature documentary screening. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

