2024 WVNG Best Warrior Winners

U.S. Army Pfc. Isaiah Castellanos, assigned to the District of Columbia Army National Guard is pictured with his leadership and sponsorship following being announced as the Soldier of the Year for D.C. as part of the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia on April 21, 2024. Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard and District of Columbia National Guard competed in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition held April 19-21, 2024, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Hough)

