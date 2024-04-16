Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 WVNG Best Warrior Winners [Image 3 of 7]

    2024 WVNG Best Warrior Winners

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Hough 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle McKay, assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing, is pictured with Command Sgt. Maj. Chadwick L. Moneypenny, Command Sergeant Major of the West Virginia Army National Guard and Brigadier Gen. Murray E. Holt, Commander/Assistant Adjutant General following being announced as the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the WVANG as part of the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia on April 21, 2024. Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard and District of Columbia National Guard competed in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition held April 19-21, 2024, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Hough)

