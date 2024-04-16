2024 WVNG Best Warrior Winners

U.S. Army Sgt. James Castro, assigned to B Troop, 150th Cavalry, is pictured with Command Sgt. Maj. Chadwick L. Moneypenny, Command Sergeant Major of the West Virginia Army National Guard and Brig. Gen. Murray E. Holt, Commander/Assistant Adjutant General following being announced as the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year as part of the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia on April 21, 2024. Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard and District of Columbia National Guard competed in the West Virginia National Guard Best Warrior Competition held April 19-21, 2024, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Hough)

