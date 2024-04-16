Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 18, 2024, in preparation for this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. The aircraft, assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., is one of more than two-dozen military and civilian planes slated to appear at Thunder, including the Kentucky Air Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 11:32
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    This work, Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard for Thunder air show, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air National Guard for Thunder air show

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville
    F-16 Viper Demo
    Nate Tingle
    Nick Reinke

