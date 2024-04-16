An Italian Armed Forces soldier gives Spanish Armed Forces soldiers a range safety brief during Saber Strike 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 20, 2024. DEFENDER is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 11:03 Photo ID: 8352956 VIRIN: 240420-A-XB890-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.54 MB Location: PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saber Strike 24: Italian and Spanish Armed Forces Soldiers conduct Range Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.