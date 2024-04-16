Charleston Airshow 2024

The crowd watches the U.S. Air Force Academy Band perform during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US