    Theodore Roosevelt Replenishes at Sea [Image 6 of 13]

    Theodore Roosevelt Replenishes at Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 20, 2024) An AS-332 Super Puma, assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), delivers supplies during a vertical replenishment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 20, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 05:32
    Photo ID: 8352781
    VIRIN: 240420-N-EQ851-1072
    Resolution: 2779x3596
    Size: 755.42 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Replenishes at Sea [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

