Theodore Roosevelt Replenishes at Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 20, 2024) An AS-332 Super Puma, assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), delivers supplies during a vertical replenishment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 20, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

