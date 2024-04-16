Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 kayakers near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

A Coast Guard Station Cortez boat crew rescued two people after their kayak flipped within the vicinity of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, April 20, 2024. Station Cortez watchstanders were notified around 8 p.m., through a 911-connected mobile app, that Manatee and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office boat crews were responding to kayakers in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 01:43 Photo ID: 8352761 VIRIN: 240420-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 84.02 KB Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN