Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 kayakers near Sunshine Skyway Bridge [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 kayakers near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Cortez boat crew rescued two people after their kayak flipped within the vicinity of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, April 20, 2024. Station Cortez watchstanders were notified around 8 p.m., through a 911-connected mobile app, that Manatee and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office boat crews were responding to kayakers in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 01:43
    Photo ID: 8352761
    VIRIN: 240420-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 84.02 KB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 kayakers near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
    Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 kayakers near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Cortez
    St. Pete

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT