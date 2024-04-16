Staff Sgt. Matthew Black, assigned to 753rd Ordnance Company, 771st Troop Command Battalion, West Virginia Army National Guard climbs an obstacle during the Best Warrior Competition April 20, 2024, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8352574
|VIRIN:
|240420-Z-UU669-1116
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.11 MB
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WVNG Hosts Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
