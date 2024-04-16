Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG Hosts Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers [Image 5 of 8]

    WVNG Hosts Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Vance, assigned to C Battery, 201st Field Artillery Battalion, 77th Troop Command Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard low crawls during an obstacle course event during the Best Warrior Competition April 20, 2024, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where participants compete in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on the M4 rifle, 9mm pistol, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications, and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 21:45
    Photo ID: 8352573
    VIRIN: 240420-Z-UU669-1052
    Resolution: 6274x4183
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Hosts Best Warrior Competition for WVNG and DCNG Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    DCNG
    WVNG

