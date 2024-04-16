Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medics serve as lifeguards during Best Warrior Competition

    Medics serve as lifeguards during Best Warrior Competition

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Medics from the West Virginia National Guard lifeguard the swim event during the WVNG Best Warrior Competition on April 19, 2024. Held annually at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the WVNG BWC tests West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on weapons systems, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 21:31
    Photo ID: 8352550
    VIRIN: 240419-A-HY815-3827
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 40.28 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics serve as lifeguards during Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    DCNG
    WVNG
    BWC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT