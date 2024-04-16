Medics serve as lifeguards during Best Warrior Competition

Medics from the West Virginia National Guard lifeguard the swim event during the WVNG Best Warrior Competition on April 19, 2024. Held annually at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the WVNG BWC tests West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on weapons systems, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

