Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week for 15-19 April is LSC Moore.
Chief Moore, originally from Minnesota, has been in the Navy for 18 years and has been here at NIOC Pensacola for about 8 months. She has already made a positive impact in our command, holding responsibilities in two different departments as well as balancing her duties as a logistics specialist. Chief Moore is also heavily involved in our safety program, ensuring our Sailors have the tools and knowledge they need to remain safe in every circumstance.
Fun Fact: LSC Moore loves doing obstacle courses with her daughters!
