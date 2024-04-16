Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Weber 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week for 15-19 April is LSC Moore.

    Chief Moore, originally from Minnesota, has been in the Navy for 18 years and has been here at NIOC Pensacola for about 8 months. She has already made a positive impact in our command, holding responsibilities in two different departments as well as balancing her duties as a logistics specialist. Chief Moore is also heavily involved in our safety program, ensuring our Sailors have the tools and knowledge they need to remain safe in every circumstance.

    Fun Fact: LSC Moore loves doing obstacle courses with her daughters!

