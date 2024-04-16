Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1528th FSC (SO) (A) Soldier smiles through the competition

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    West Virginia National Guard Sgt. Antoine Cooper, 1528th Forward Support Company (Special Operations) (Airborne), keeps a positive attitude amidst the competition during the swim event during the WVNG Best Warrior Competition on April 19, 2024. Held annually at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the WVNG BWC tests West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on weapons systems, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    DCNG
    WVNG
    BWC24

