After a long day of competing, Airmen, Soldiers, and non-commissioned officers of the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard jump head first into the pool at the Camp Dawson Regional Training Institute race down and back as a part of the water survival task during the WVNG Best Warrior Competition on April 20, 2024. Held annually at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, the WVNG BWC tests West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members in a series of warrior training tasks including weapons proficiency on weapons systems, land navigation, physical fitness, combat first aid, tactical movements, communications and professional development activities. (West Virginia National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 20:50 Photo ID: 8352539 VIRIN: 240419-A-HY815-3825 Resolution: 5698x3799 Size: 23.3 MB Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WVNG Best Warrior Competition 2024 Swim Event, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.