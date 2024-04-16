Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas [Image 7 of 8]

    Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Chief Petty Officer Simba, a K9 assigned to Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston, gnaws on his toy at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston’s Community Day in Houston, Texas, April 20, 2024. Simba, an explosives detection K9, ensured the safety of event attendees and interacted with guests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    Uscg
    German shepherd
    k9
    belgian malinois
    community day
    simba

