Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas [Image 7 of 8]
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES
04.20.2024
Chief Petty Officer Simba, a K9 assigned to Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston, gnaws on his toy at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston’s Community Day in Houston, Texas, April 20, 2024. Simba, an explosives detection K9, ensured the safety of event attendees and interacted with guests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8352429
|VIRIN:
|240420-G-IA165-1115
|Resolution:
|5720x3881
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas
LEAVE A COMMENT