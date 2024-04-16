Coast Guard hosts Community Day in Houston, Texas

Chief Petty Officer Simba, a K9 assigned to Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston, gnaws on his toy at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston’s Community Day in Houston, Texas, April 20, 2024. Simba, an explosives detection K9, ensured the safety of event attendees and interacted with guests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

