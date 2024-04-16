Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration [Image 3 of 3]

    Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, performs a tandem jump with the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, the Wings of Blue, during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    TAGS

    Airshow
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Heroes of Flight
    Charleston Airshow 2024

