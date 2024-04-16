U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, performs a tandem jump with the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, the Wings of Blue, during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 08:29 Photo ID: 8352124 VIRIN: 240419-F-FM571-1015 Resolution: 5761x3797 Size: 1.91 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 Wings of Blue demonstration [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.