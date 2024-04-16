Royal Australian Navy Warrant Officer Dennis Bentley, center-right, the command warrant officer of HMAS Coonawarra, awards U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 a first place trophy after a volleyball tournament with the Australian Defence Force at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 19, 2024. The tournament provided a friendly, competitive environment further strengthening the Australia-U.S. Alliance. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 07:39 Photo ID: 8352025 VIRIN: 240419-M-IP954-1756 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.22 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.