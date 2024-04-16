U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in a volleyball tournament with the Australian Defence Force at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 19, 2024. The tournament provided a friendly, competitive environment further strengthening the Australia-U.S. Alliance. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 07:45
|Photo ID:
|8352023
|VIRIN:
|240419-M-IP954-1609
|Resolution:
|6347x4233
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
