Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in a volleyball tournament with the Australian Defence Force at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 19, 2024. The tournament provided a friendly, competitive environment further strengthening the Australia-U.S. Alliance. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 07:45
    Photo ID: 8352023
    VIRIN: 240419-M-IP954-1609
    Resolution: 6347x4233
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament
    U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australian Defense Force
    Allies
    Royal Australian Navy
    Marines
    Australian Army
    MRF-D 24.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT