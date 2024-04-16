U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Australian Defence Force service members participate in a volleyball tournament at Larrakeyah Defence Precinct, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 19, 2024. The tournament provided a friendly, competitive environment further strengthening the Australia-U.S. Alliance. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 07:47 Photo ID: 8352021 VIRIN: 240419-M-IP954-1567 Resolution: 2955x4430 Size: 1009.18 KB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly volleyball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.