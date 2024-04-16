Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters Drill USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) [Image 3 of 3]

    General Quarters Drill USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    240415-N-MQ781-1122 (April 15, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Ensign Meade Tolen stands watch as locker leader during a General Quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 15, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 03:52
    VIRIN: 240415-N-MQ781-1122
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters Drill USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #GeneralQuarters #DamageControl #DDG80 #RestoreReadiness

