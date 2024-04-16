General Quarters Drill USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

240415-N-MQ781-1122 (April 15, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Ensign Meade Tolen stands watch as locker leader during a General Quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 15, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

