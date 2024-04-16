USS Roosevelt General Quarters Bridge

240414-N-MQ781-1013 (April 14, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Yeoman 1st Class Teresa Porcellini stands watch as master helmsman during a General Quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 14, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

