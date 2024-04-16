Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt General Quarters Bridge [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Roosevelt General Quarters Bridge

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    240414-N-MQ781-1054 (April 14, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Quartermaster 2nd Class Kyle Crader maintains the deck log during a General Quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 14, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 03:37
    Photo ID: 8351988
    VIRIN: 240414-N-MQ781-4172
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt General Quarters Bridge [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #GeneralQuarters #RestoreReadiness #DDG80

