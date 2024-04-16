240414-N-MQ781-1086 (April 14, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— A sailor looks through an alidade while standing watch as a lookout aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a General Quarters drill, April 14, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8351987
|VIRIN:
|240414-N-MQ781-5846
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt General Quarters Bridge [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
