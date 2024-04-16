Saber Strike 24: Fox Troop Combined Arms Training Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, maneuver in Stryker Armored Fighting Vehicles during Saber Strike 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 15, 2024. Saber Strike is a part of the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) Large Scale Global Exercise. DEFENDER is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

