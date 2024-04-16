Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy holds Area Development Plan workshop [Image 63 of 64]

    Fort McCoy holds Area Development Plan workshop

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy workforce members participate in an Area Development Plan workshop April 12, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of the installation Real Property Master Plan update, said Fort McCoy Master Planner Brian Harrie. Key stakeholders and leaders from various garrison and tenant organizations participated in the weeklong event. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8351273
    VIRIN: 240412-A-SE727-5870
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Master Plan
    Area Development Plan workshop
    Fort McCoy Garrison master planning

