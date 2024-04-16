Range Day for Battle Assembly

A Soldier takes aim at the rifle zeroing range. Soldiers of the 3D Medical Command (Deployment Support) gathered at the pistol and rifle ranges at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, the weekend of 11 to 14 April for their annual weapons qualification. The Soldiers, Non-commissioned officers, and officers of the 3D MCDS confirmed their skills in close-quarter pistol firing and then zeroing their rifles and firing on a pop-up target qualification range. Weapons qualification is an annual requirement that demonstrates every Soldier's ability to engage safely and accurately with their Army-issued weapon in preparation for their potential deployment to combat areas worldwide.

