Aircrew from the 20th Bomb Squadron on the B-52H Stratofortress prepare for takeoff April 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The aircrew flew one of four aircraft participating in a bomber training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8349982
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-DY500-2018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30 hour Conus to Conus [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT