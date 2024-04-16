An aircrew member from the 20th Bomb Squadron carries their bags over to a B-52H Stratofortress while loading the plane for a training mission April 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Bomber training missions contribute to joint force lethality and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8349981
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-DY500-2008
|Resolution:
|6403x4269
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30 hour Conus to Conus [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
