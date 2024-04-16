30 hour Conus to Conus

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    An aircrew member from the 20th Bomb Squadron carries their bags over to a B-52H Stratofortress while loading the plane for a training mission April 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Bomber training missions contribute to joint force lethality and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8349981
    VIRIN: 240401-F-DY500-2008
    Resolution: 6403x4269
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron
    C2C
    Conus to conus

