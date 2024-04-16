Aircrew from the 20th Bomb Squadron prepare to board a B-52H Stratofortress for a bomber training mission, April 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Bomber missions to the Indo-Pacific region are designed to deter aggression by demonstrating the ability to operate anywhere and at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8349980 VIRIN: 240401-F-DY500-2006 Resolution: 8020x5347 Size: 4.13 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30 hour Conus to Conus [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.