U.S. Naval Submarine School SOBC graduation with AUKUS

U.S. Naval Submarine School hosted a graduation ceremony for students in the Submarine Officer Basic Course at the USS Nautilus and Submarine Museum, April 18, 2024.
This course provides basic guidance in tactics, weapons, fire control, navigation, and operations. This graduation marks the first U.S. Naval Submarine School graduation for Royal Australian Navy Officers as part of AUKUS and their last leg of nuclear submarine training before heading out into the U.S. Naval Submarine Force.
U.S. Navy photos by John Narewski
Royal Australian Navy Sailors graduate Submarine Officer Basic Course: next step, assignment to U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarines
