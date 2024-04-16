Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Submarine School SOBC graduation with AUKUS [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Submarine School SOBC graduation with AUKUS

    SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Submarine School

    U.S. Naval Submarine School hosted a graduation ceremony for students in the Submarine Officer Basic Course at the USS Nautilus and Submarine Museum, April 18, 2024.

    This course provides basic guidance in tactics, weapons, fire control, navigation, and operations. This graduation marks the first U.S. Naval Submarine School graduation for Royal Australian Navy Officers as part of AUKUS and their last leg of nuclear submarine training before heading out into the U.S. Naval Submarine Force.

    U.S. Navy photos by John Narewski

    Location: SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US
    This work, U.S. Naval Submarine School SOBC graduation with AUKUS [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

