Significant Storms Hit AFCENT

U.S. Airmen assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, attempt to fix a damaged tent after significant storms hit an undisclosed location, April 16, 2024. Despite adverse conditions, the wing’s proactive measures were able to mitigate the storm’s impacts to operations and maintain mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

