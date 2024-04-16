Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Significant Storms Hit AFCENT [Image 2 of 2]

    Significant Storms Hit AFCENT

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Airmen assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, attempt to fix a damaged tent after significant storms hit an undisclosed location, April 16, 2024. Despite adverse conditions, the wing’s proactive measures were able to mitigate the storm’s impacts to operations and maintain mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8349953
    VIRIN: 240416-Z-HS920-1212
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Significant Storms Hit AFCENT [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Significant Storms Hit AFCENT
    Significant Storms Hit AFCENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Flooding
    AFCENT
    Natural Disaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT