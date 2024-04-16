YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Sailors pose with Navy Exchange employees for a picture on the flight deck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 06:07
|Photo ID:
|8349549
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-SO660-2029
|Resolution:
|1721x2409
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) host Navy Exchange Tour [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
