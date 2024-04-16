Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) host Navy Exchange Tour [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) host Navy Exchange Tour

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Navy Exchange employees pose for a photo on the ceremonial quarterdeck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) host Navy Exchange Tour [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    CVN 76
    NEX
    Community
    USS Ronald Reagan

