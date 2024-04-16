Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations [Image 2 of 2]

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Karter Haskett, from Eudora, Kansas, measures the voltage of an external tank panel in the battery/instrument repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8349517
    VIRIN: 240419-N-SO660-1004
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    CVN 76
    AIMD
    Combat Systems
    repairs
    USS Ronald Reagan

