USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Karter Haskett, from Eudora, Kansas, measures the voltage of an external tank panel in the battery/instrument repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

