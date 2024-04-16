YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Karter Haskett, from Eudora, Kansas, measures the voltage of an external tank panel in the battery/instrument repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 19. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 04:51
|Photo ID:
|8349513
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-SO660-1007
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
