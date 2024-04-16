USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Heather McGee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 18, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Art Navarro, from Whittier, California, checks on a simulated casualty in the cockpit of an F/A-18C Hornet during a general quarters drill on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 04:45
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    CVN 76
    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Training

