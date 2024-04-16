YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 18, 2024) Sailors place a simulated casualty on a stokes litter during a general quarters drill on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
